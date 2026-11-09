Aaron Glenn: Jets not trading pass rusher Will McDonald IV

Jets pass rusher Will McDonald is not a candidate to be traded despite rumors he made the request to New York's front office.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday the franchise won't part with McDonald, a former first-round pick who has been frustrated by his role this season, according to NFL Network.

"I just know we're in the business of keeping good players, so Will's going to be here," Glenn said Monday in response to reports of the trade request.

Glenn said he met with McDonald on Monday and had a "really good conversation" about where the team is headed.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and the Jets have been active in recent years, stockpiling draft picks in deals for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Cowboys) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (Colts) among general manager Darren Mougey's 14 trades in 14 months.

Mougey and Glenn said previously there are no plans to part with running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson, both of whom have been encircled by trade deadline rumors.

Glenn said last week the Jets were holding onto Hall.

"I've said it before: We're in the business of keeping good players and he's one of our better players so he'll be here," Glenn said.

McDonald was the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He has three of his 24.5 career sacks this season.

The Jets have already exercised McDonald's fifth-year option, which guarantees him about $14 million in salary next season.