Cardinals WR Michael Wilson (neck) out for remainder of season

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Michael Wilson is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a fracture in his neck on Sunday, coach Mike LaFleur said Monday.

Wilson was hurt on the fourth play of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, LaFleur said, and played through the injury. Wilson was on the field for 44 offensive snaps.

Wilson, 26, was already playing through two broken ribs.

The Cardinals' No. 1 wide receiver had 51 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns through nine games this season. He finished Sunday's 17-3 loss to Seattle with six catches for 60 yards.

The Cardinals' most productive wide receiver on the active roster is now Reggie Virgil who has three receptions for 54 yards. Tight end Trey McBride leads the team with 73 receptions for 598 yards. Kendrick Bourne (26 receptions, 263 yards, no touchdowns) is on injured reserve with what is reported to be a fractured tibia.

Arizona's concerns in the passing game don't end there, as LaFleur said quarterback Gardner Minshew is undergoing tests on his throwing elbow and arm.

Minshew took a big hit near the end of the first half but stayed in the game and finished 21-for-30 passing for 166 yards. The Cardinals had recently elevated Minshew to the starting quarterback and Carson Beck to QB2, demoting Jacoby Brissett and later trading him to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cardinals are set to face the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, four weeks after they delivered an 18-16 road victory over their NFC West rival.