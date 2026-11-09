Chargers QB Justin Herbert injures non-throwing hand in loss to Texans

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert expects to play next week after injuring his non-throwing hand Sunday as the team assesses the injury's severity.

Herbert injured the middle finger on his left hand during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 44-22 home loss to the Houston Texans. Coach Jim Harbaugh said the injury could be a fracture and kept Herbert out of the game despite the quarterback's desire to continue playing.

Herbert completed 13 of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception -- his NFL-leading 11th of the season -- as the Chargers fell to 0-8. The 28-year-old was sacked a career-high eight times.

Los Angeles visits the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) next Monday night, and Herbert said he plans on being available.

"Shouldn't be an issue," Herbert said after Sunday's game. "I'll do whatever I can to make sure I'm 100%."

Through eight games, Herbert is 144 of 235 for 1,591 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Backup QB DJ Uiagalelei made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter as Herbert sat out the closing minutes. Uiagalelei went 2 of 7 for 24 yards and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Derius Davis in garbage time.