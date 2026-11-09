Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (elbow) considered day-to-day

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that the elbow injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes is minor and that the star signal caller is day-to-day ahead of a road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

Mahomes, 31, was receiving treatment at the team's practice facility Monday morning.

"It looks like it's just a matter of (getting) some rehabbing in there and getting rid of some of the soreness," Reid said Monday. "We'll just see where it goes from there. He's in good spirits."

Mahomes sustained the injury to his throwing arm late in the first half during Kansas City's 35-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns but said afterward that his arm did not feel right early in the second half.

An MRI exam after the game revealed an elbow strain or sprain but no significant damage, NFL Network reported. Mahomes will be monitored for pain and swelling in the coming days.

"Anytime it's elbows and knees it's always scary because you just don't know," Mahomes said after Sunday's victory. "Even my knee (injury) last year, after we did the initial test, I could walk off the field and I thought I was going to be good. ... Once I could throw the football (Sunday) ... I knew it wasn't ligament-type stuff and it was more muscle-type stuff."

Chiefs backup quarterback Justin Fields took five snaps Sunday and lost a fumble on two rushing attempts for minus-1 yard.