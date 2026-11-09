Florida State hires Jeff Purinton as athletic director

Florida State introduced alumnus Jeff Purinton as the school's new athletic director on Monday.

He returns to Tallahassee after holding senior athletic department roles at Alabama and Arkansas State.

"Coming back to lead this athletics department is a tremendous honor, and a responsibility that I don't take lightly," Purinton said. "I know how much Florida State means to our alumni, our fans and everyone who has been part of this program. I also know how much work goes into meeting the expectations that come with wearing the garnet and gold. I'm excited to get started, to listen, to build relationships and to work with our coaches, student-athletes, staff and supporters to move Florida State Athletics forward."

Purinton replaces Michael Alford, who was fired on Sept. 14. He had held the position since January 2022. Senior associate athletic director Bruce Warwick had been serving as interim AD.

"Jeff Purinton has the experience, judgment and championship pedigree to lead Florida State Athletics at this important moment," university president Richard McCullough said. "As a two-time FSU graduate and former Athletics department employee, Jeff has a deep understanding of Florida State, our culture and the expectations that come with representing this university. Jeff further developed his extensive leadership experience overseeing football operations as part of Nick Saban's championship program at Alabama. I am incredibly excited to welcome Jeff home to Florida State."

Purinton began working for the Florida State athletic department as an undergraduate student in 1994, ultimately serving as the director of football communications and assistant sports information director. His tenure included 12 football bowl appearances and the 1999 national championship season.

"Florida State is committed to competing at the highest level, and Jeff Purinton understands what that requires," said Peter Collins, chair of the Florida State Board of Trustees. "He knows this university, he knows the culture of Seminole Athletics, and he has spent his career working in and leading excellent athletics organizations. Jeff brings the experience, relationships and competitive mindset we need as the landscape of college athletics continues to change."

After leaving Florida State in 2006, Purinton worked with the Orange Bowl Committee before spending 15 years at Alabama, where he rose to executive deputy director of athletics. He later became vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Arkansas State before holding a senior executive position at Learfield, a college sports media, marketing and technology company.

"Florida State is home to me in so many ways," Purinton said. "It's where I went to school, where I got my start in this profession and where I learned from people who helped shape the way I've approached my career."

Purinton's immediate priority will be hiring a new football coach to replace Mike Norvell, who was fired on Nov. 1 after a 3-5 start to his seventh season with the Seminoles.