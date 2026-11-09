Georgia Tech's DC among coaches fired amid 2-7 start

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key announced the firing on Monday of four assistant coaches, including first-year defensive coordinator Jason Semore, after the team's 2-7 start.

The Yellow Jackets have lost four straight games to fall to 1-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including Saturday's 44-17 home loss to Louisville.

After the game, Key said, "The way we coach, the way we play, it's embarrassing. It's a joke. Starts with me. Don't think for a second planning has not already begun on making this thing the program that our fans, our players, our boosters, administration and our alumni damn deserve."

Georgia Tech ranks second-to-last of the 17 ACC teams in points allowed (32.2), yards allowed (418.9) and sacks by the defense (12), and is tied for 16th with two interceptions in the nine games.

In addition to Semore, who also coached linebackers and has been on the staff since 2022, Key announced that offensive coach Allen Mogridge, outside linebackers/defensive ends coach Kyle Pope and wire receivers coach Jafar Williams have been relieved of their duties.

Key, 48, complimented the four in his official statement on Monday, calling them good coaches and better men, husbands and fathers.

"These decisions are not ones that I take lightly, especially in-season," Key said in the statement. "After a lot of consideration over the last several weeks, I've decided that it's necessary to make these changes at this time in order to put our players in the best position to be successful these final three games of the season, and to put our program in position to meet the high expectations that we all have for Georgia Tech football moving forward."

Key, in his fifth season, announced new coaching assignments, with defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri taking over defensive play-calling duties; assistant wide receivers coach and former NFL All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins the primary WR coach; assistant offensive line coach Brandon Torrey the primary OL coach; assistant head coach/linebackers coach Jess Simpson added defensive ends and outside linebackers to his defensive tackles duty; and senior defensive analyst Jack Tyler coaching linebackers.

Georgia Tech went 9-4 and played in its third consecutive bowl game in 2025. Key is 29-27 (.518) since 2022 with the Yellow Jackets, plus 1-2 in bowl games. He was an offensive lineman at the Atlanta university from 1997-2000.