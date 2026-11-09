Giants plan for QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Cam Skattebo Thursday vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to be ready to go Thursday when New York plays the Washington Commanders.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that McCarthy is dealing with a hip pointer, which forced him out of Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles in the third quarter, stemming from a brutal collision with Philadelphia linebacker Zack Baun on a running play.

Harbaugh said McCarthy was "doing well" 24 hours later.

"We'll find out more through the course of the day and couple days. But it does look like he's going to play. Feel fairly good about that, but I don't want to get over my skis with it."

The Giants traded for McCarthy following a season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart in Week 2. He had been demoted to No. 3 quarterback by the Minnesota Vikings behind Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray.

Jameis Winston is McCarthy's backup. Winston led a touchdown drive to give the Giants the lead shortly after entering Sunday's game. He was 6-of-8 passing for 71 yards.

McCarthy was sacked five times by the Eagles but has won his two starts with the Giants (5-2-1), who lead the NFC East and tied with Washington (2-5-1) in the first meeting between division rivals this season.

Harbaugh said the Giants are also optimistic running back Cam Skattebo can play Thursday. He was held out by the team Sunday because of a quad injury.

"He was very close. We just decided not to take the risk that would go with it," Harbaugh said. "There were some things that were going to be limited just a little bit maybe, and we decided not to go down that road because of the short week this week. "He should be full-go on Thursday night."