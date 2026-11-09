Kyle Whittingham reopens Michigan's QB competition

A week after saying Tommy Carr would remain Michigan's starter for the "foreseeable future," coach Kyle Whittingham has reopened the quarterback competition after another underwhelming offensive effort Saturday against rival Michigan State.

Whittingham told reporters Monday that Carr and Bryce Underwood will battle this week to determine who will start for the Wolverines (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at No. 23 Oregon on Saturday.

Carr, a freshman, has started the last three games since replacing Underwood at halftime of Michigan's 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17. He has thrown for 641 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions after completing 14 of 26 passes for 138 yards and two picks in the 15-6 loss to the Spartans, Michigan's first loss without allowing a touchdown since 1985.

Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards, five TDs and six interceptions this season after throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine picks as a freshman.

Michigan fired first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday. The Wolverines rank 126th out of 138 FBS teams in scoring offense (19.6 points per game), counteracting their defense ranking 14th nationally in points per game allowed (16.2).