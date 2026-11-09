NFL reinstates WR Brandon Aiyuk, gives 49ers 2-week roster exemption

The NFL reinstated Brandon Aiyuk on Monday and gave the San Francisco 49ers a two-week roster exemption to determine their next step with the disgruntled former All-Pro wide receiver.

Aiyuk was removed from the reserve/left squad list after requesting reinstatement and meeting with 49ers officials Friday. San Francisco placed him on the list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team while rehabilitating his knee. The exemption runs through Nov. 23, allowing the 49ers to carry the 28-year-old without counting him against their 53-man roster.

Despite the status change, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear that San Francisco's plans for Aiyuk have not changed.

"It means absolutely nothing to our team," Shanahan said Monday. "That's all administrative stuff to me."

Aiyuk has not played since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2024. His new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said last week that Aiyuk is healthy and ready to resume his career.

Team officials previously have said they do not expect him to play for San Francisco again. The 49ers could attempt to trade Aiyuk before Tuesday's deadline or release him before the roster exemption expires.

A separate financial dispute also remains unresolved. The NFL informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association last week that it believes he must repay the 49ers approximately $13 million in already paid bonuses. San Francisco previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money in Aiyuk's contract for 2026 after he failed to participate in team activities while he was rehabilitating.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season. He caught 25 passes for 374 yards in seven games that year after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 with 1,342 receiving yards.

He has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 career games.