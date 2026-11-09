Packers RB Josh Jacobs needs surgery; IR possible

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces another absence after fracturing his right ring finger during the first quarter of Sunday's 45-27 win over the New England Patriots.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Jacobs will need surgery and won't be able to play through the injury. Jacobs left Sunday's game after gaining five yards on four carries.

LaFleur did not give a timeframe for Jacobs' recovery, but Jacobs could be placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four games.

Jacobs missed the first six games of the season after being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Aug. 30 following an incident with his then-girlfriend at his home near Green Bay on May 23. He pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, resulting in a battery conviction and a deferred judgment on the property-damage charge.

Jacobs was cleared to return in Week 7 while the NFL continued investigating whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

Jacobs has rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and caught 11 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. each ran the ball for Green Bay following Jacobs' early exit. The Packers also have Chris Brooks as an option as he can be activated from IR since he returned to practice last week.