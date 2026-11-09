Rams WR Puka Nacua likely headed to IR

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that receiver Puka Nacua is likely to be placed on injured reserve with MCL and PCL sprains and a turf toe injury.

Nacua suffered the injuries on the Rams' final offensive snap during Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders. He caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and added 20 yards on two rushing attempts. He underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury. Once placed on IR, Nacua would miss at least four games.

Nacua has caught 70 passes on 93 targets this season and ranks seventh among NFL receivers with 715 yards. He has four touchdowns.

The Rams have won three consecutive games after a 2-4 start and are already without another top receiver in Davante Adams, who has been on IR since rupturing his hamstring in Week 6. Adams' initial timetable to return was 6-10 weeks, which would put him on a track to return by the end of November or early December.

Los Angeles visits Arizona on Sunday before its bye week, then hosts Green Bay and Kansas City before traveling to San Francisco.