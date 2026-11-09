Report: Jaguars acquire S Jessie Bates III from Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring former Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in 2028, according to multiple reports.

Bates is in the final season of a four-year contract and would become an unrestricted free agent in March unless Jacksonville offers an extension.

He will help Jacksonville address a need after the team lost safety Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury.

Bates, 29, has 60 tackles, three forced fumbles (with one returned for a touchdown) and one interception in nine games (all starts) this season.

He signed with the Falcons in 2023 and enjoyed a Pro Bowl season that year. He has started all 60 possible games with Atlanta, totaling 14 interceptions and 11 fumbles.

Bates has totaled 871 tackles, 28 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 139 career games (all starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons.