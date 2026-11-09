Report: Jets trading veteran S Andre Cisco to Lions (NFL)

Vincent Carchietta

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) celebrates applying defensive pressure against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.

NFL

Report: Jets trading veteran S Andre Cisco to Lions

By Field Level Media

Nov 9, 20265 hours ago

The New York Jets are trading veteran safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Monday.

The Jets are receiving a 2028 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Cisco, who is in the final season of his contract.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Cisco, 26, has recorded one sack, one forced fumble and 23 tackles in nine games (four starts) this season for the Jets (2-7).

A third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2021, Cisco has eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and 293 tackles in 80 career games (59 starts) with the Jaguars (2021-24) and Jets.

--Field Level Media

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