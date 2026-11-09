Report: Jets trading veteran S Andre Cisco to Lions

The New York Jets are trading veteran safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Monday.

The Jets are receiving a 2028 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Cisco, who is in the final season of his contract.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Cisco, 26, has recorded one sack, one forced fumble and 23 tackles in nine games (four starts) this season for the Jets (2-7).

A third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2021, Cisco has eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and 293 tackles in 80 career games (59 starts) with the Jaguars (2021-24) and Jets.