Report: Ohio State fires special-teams coordinator

Ohio State fired first-year special teams coordinator Robby Discher, ESPN reported on Monday.

The No. 12 Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) allowed a critical conversion on a fake punt in Saturday's 41-28 home loss to No. 23 Oregon.

The Ducks trailed 14-3 in the second quarter and faced a fourth-and-9 at their own 31 when they lined up to punt. Teitum Tuioti tossed a pass to fellow defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei for a 30-yard gain and Oregon went on to score a touchdown as part of its run of 38 unanswered points.

"Getting off the field there before the fake punt would have been a huge stop and enabled for us to get the ball on offense and eat up some more clock there in the second quarter," Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said after the game. "But it didn't happen. So I've got to evaluate everything and try to come in [Sunday] and figure out with the staff the things that we're just coming up short on and figure out how to adjust those things.

"And I think it all starts with the staff. And then it goes to the players. So there needs to be accountability for all of it. And then we go from there."

Day said he would "evaluate everything" following Ohio State's second straight loss, which also included multiple penalties on special teams.

"The penalties are a killer," Day said. "At the end of the day as a coach, you've got to look yourself in the mirror and find out why that's happening."

Ohio State ranks 102nd nationally in special teams efficiency this season.

Discher previously coached special teams and tight ends at Illinois (2023-25). He has also worked at Tulane, Georgia, Louisiana, Toledo, Oklahoma State and Sam Houston State dating back to 2010.