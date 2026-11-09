Reports: Alabama TE Josh Ford to undergo season-ending surgery

Alabama tight end Josh Ford will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, CBS Sports reported Monday.

Multiple outlets reported he will undergo surgery.

The 6-foot-6 junior had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown before exiting Saturday's 31-13 victory at LSU.

Ford had been playing with a broken forearm sustained in October.

Ford caught five passes for 41 yards and two scores in nine games this season for the Crimson Tide (7-2, 5-2 SEC).

He played the previous two seasons at Oklahoma State, posting 13 receptions for 137 yards and two TDs in 16 games.