Reports: Alabama TE Josh Ford to undergo season-ending surgery

Alabama tight end Josh Ford will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, CBS Sports reported Monday.
Multiple outlets reported he will undergo surgery.
The 6-foot-6 junior had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown before exiting Saturday's 31-13 victory at LSU.
Ford had been playing with a broken forearm sustained in October.
Ford caught five passes for 41 yards and two scores in nine games this season for the Crimson Tide (7-2, 5-2 SEC).
He played the previous two seasons at Oklahoma State, posting 13 receptions for 137 yards and two TDs in 16 games.
--Field Level Media