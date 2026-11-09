Seahawks QB Drew Lock (oblique) status uncertain vs. Raiders

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock sustained an oblique injury during Sunday's 17-3 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leaving his status for next week "kind of up in the air," coach Mike Macdonald said.

Lock, who played in place of starter Sam Darnold (quad, ribs), said afterward that he is confident that he will be available next Sunday when the Seahawks (5-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5).

Lock completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. He had been inactive the previous two games because of a sore elbow. Darnold sustained a quad injury late in last Monday night's 34-17 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears. Macdonald also said that Darnold cracked a rib in that game and he is considered week-to-week.

Darnold was forced out early in the season opener against the New England Patriots with a glute injury. Lock stepped in and steered the Seahawks to victory, then he started against Arizona in Week 2, with Seattle winning 31-7.

Seattle's third-string quarterback is Jalen Milroe, a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Milroe, 23, appeared in three games last season and did not attempt a pass. He rushed three times for 4 yards.

The Seahawks added second-year quarterback Adrian Martinez to the practice squad with Darnold's availability in question. Martinez, 26, appeared in one game last season for the San Francisco 49ers and ran the ball once for minus-1 yard.

Lock, who turns 30 on Tuesday, is 54-of-76 passing for 597 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in three games this season.