Seahawks stick with Drew Lock, Sam Darnold needs more time

The Seattle Seahawks believe Sam Darnold needs more recovery time and will continue with Drew Lock as their starter on Sunday when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Darnold is dealing with quad and rib injuries while Lock has elbow and oblique issues. Lock, however, had a "good exam" on Monday, per Seattle coach Mike Macdonald.

"I think it's something that we can manage," Macdonald told Seattle Sports Radio on Monday.

Lock would make his second consecutive start and fourth of the season. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the Seahawks' Week 9 win at home against Arizona despite dealing with right elbow tendinitis and hurting his oblique.

Lock has completed 54 of 76 passes (71.1%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games (two starts) this season.

Not counting his Week 1 start, when he left after two pass attempts with a glute injury, Darnold has completed 126 of 209 passes for 1,465 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the six starts since.

Jalen Milroe will be Lock's backup for the second consecutive week. Seattle then has a bye in Week 11.