SEC fines Ole Miss $250k for fans throwing debris, causing delay vs. Georgia

The Southeastern Conference fined Ole Miss $250,000 following an incident during the Rebels' loss at home to Georgia on Saturday night when fans threw debris onto the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and delayed the game for nearly 10 minutes.

The delay occurred in the second quarter of Georgia's 42-7 win in Oxford, Miss., following a pass interference call against Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton while defending Georgia receiver Craig Dandridge. Rebels fans were upset earlier in the quarter when an interception was erased by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

The conference announced Monday the fine was imposed under its sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies, stating it endangered both teams and game participants.

According to the SEC's bylaw: "If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the incident was not like the one his team experienced during a 2024 game at Texas that also was delayed after fans threw bottles, cans and trash after a pass interference call against the Longhorns.

Ole Miss and game officials moved stadium security to the side of the field where the objects were being thrown, which was in front of the Ole Miss student section.

"I saw some little small, looked like ice, like little small, I don't know what they were. But I didn't see bottles. They didn't seem like Texas to me," Smart said. "I thought they could have kept playing. But that's what it is. I mean, people want to do that, not very smart. But it's interrupting a good game."

The SEC did not prohibit Ole Miss from selling alcohol at games but reserved the right to do so in the future.

Ole Miss fell to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC following the loss to the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1, 6-1.