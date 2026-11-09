Titans WR Calvin Ridley involved in 'incident' at airport

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was involved in an "incident" over the weekend at Nashville International Airport.

Head coach Robert Saleh called it a "very minor miscommunication" and told reporters on Monday that the matter is in the hands of law enforcement.

"We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority," the Titans said in a statement. "We will not be able to comment any further at this time."

Details are unclear but the timing is notable considering Ridley, 31, has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the NFL deadline on Tuesday.

The former first-round draft pick has only six catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns in seven games (five starts) this season.

The three-time 1,000-yard receiver signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans in March 2024, which included $50 million guaranteed.

Ridley has 411 catches for 5,769 yards and 40 touchdowns in 97 career games (77 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons (2018-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023) and Titans.

Ridley missed the 2022 season on a gambling-related NFL suspension and was limited to seven games last season after breaking his fibula in Week 11.