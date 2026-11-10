Florida cancels Notre Dame home-and-home series for 2031-32

Florida canceled a home-and-home series with Notre Dame on Tuesday that had been scheduled for 2031 and 2032, according to multiple reports.

The news comes in the wake of Monday's announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams beginning next season.

Florida reportedly exercised a clause in the contract to void the series without a financial penalty because the contract was originally signed before the SEC moved to nine conference games. The Notre Dame series follows others the Gators have also removed from their schedule, including Arizona State, California and NC State.

In addition to likely ending conference championship games, the CFP expansion will require power conference programs to play 10 qualifying regular-season games each year, including conference games, other power conference opponents, and Notre Dame. Florida will meet that threshold with its SEC schedule in addition to its annual in-state rivalry game against Florida State.

The Gators still have nonconference series scheduled against Colorado in 2028 and 2029 and Central Florida in 2030 and 2033.

Following news of Florida pulling out of the series, Notre Dame announced a home-and-home series with Washington scheduled to be played in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 27, 2031, and in Seattle on Nov. 11, 2034.