Giants WR Malik Nabers calls Fox criticism ‘a lie’

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers defended his on-field demeanor Tuesday, saying he felt Fox broadcasters attacked his character with their criticism during Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nabers caught five passes for 43 yards in New York's 19-11 road victory but was shown displaying frustration at several points. After quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw behind him on a fourth-quarter incompletion, play-by-play announcer Joe Davis said Nabers' body language had been "terrible," with analyst Greg Olsen adding, "It's just not good."

Nabers responded on social media after the game and expanded on his objections Tuesday.

"I felt like that was just a lie, just attacking my character as a football player and as a teammate," Nabers said. "I've never been on a team where anyone has called me a bad teammate that I know of."

Olsen responded Monday on social media, denying that he or Davis ever called Nabers a bad teammate. During the broadcast, Olsen said receivers could demand the ball but should not allow their frustration to detract from their teammates' success.

Nabers said his expressions and mannerisms don't change based on his production or the score, describing himself as an emotional competitor who plays with visible intensity.

"My body language is the same all the time," Nabers said. "My facial expression is the same all the time."

Giants coach John Harbaugh said Monday that judging players' body language from television was difficult without knowing the individuals, their relationships or the circumstances surrounding their interactions.

Nabers said Tuesday that he had not spoken with Olsen since the game but was open to a conversation if the former NFL tight end contacted him. He added that he was moving on from the controversy to prepare for Washington.

The Giants (5-2-1) host the Commanders on Thursday night.