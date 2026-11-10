'Pack your toughness': Florida State determined to test host Pitt

Florida State began its post-Mike Norvell era by exorcising some demons last Saturday, beating Boston College 31-24 to secure its first road victory since Nov. 25, 2023.

The Seminoles now will look to make it two road wins in less than a week's time when they visit Pitt on Friday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Florida State interim coach Rick Stockstill, who took over when Norvell was fired on Nov. 1, knows the challenge that lies ahead given Pitt's reputation under coach Pat Narduzzi.

"You go on the road, you got to pack your toughness. We got to do that again this week," Stockstill said Monday. "Get ready for a very physical, tough football game. That's how we're approaching it."

Pitt (6-3, 3-3 ACC) has had more than a week to dwell on its impressive 34-11 defeat of Georgia Tech on Oct. 31, a victory that snapped a three-game skid and made the Panthers bowl-eligible.

After an outlier of a performance when then-No. 1 Miami torched Pitt for 52 points and 506 yards of offense -- both season highs -- on Oct. 24, the Panthers allowed just 238 yards against the Yellow Jackets.

For Florida State (4-5, 2-4), quarterback Ashton Daniels -- who is tied for seventh nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns this season, a program record for a QB -- will test a Pitt defense allowing just 68.3 rushing yards per game, second-fewest nationally.

"It's a 225-pound big runner that can run you over. He's a linebacker playing quarterback. He runs really well, and they'll have designed runs for him," Narduzzi said. "I think they're going to wear him out, get every ounce of what he's got. So we got to lay some hits, we've got to gang tackle, and we got to get him on the ground. He's a big fella, and he's instrumental to the run game."

Pitt's running game also has found its footing of late, with freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. rushing for 185 yards and two TDs against Georgia Tech.

Ferguson has a chance to build momentum against a Florida State defense that has allowed 11 rushing touchdowns in its past four games.