Ravens acquire C Ryan Neuzil from Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens acquired center Ryan Neuzil from the Atlanta Falcons just ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline.

The Falcons confirmed the trade, adding that they received offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees as part of the return package. While Atlanta didn't disclose the additional draft compensation, multiple media outlets reported it as a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Neuzil, 29, is in the final year of a two-year contract extension he signed ahead of the 2025 season. He's played in 69 games and made 38 starts -- including all 17 last season and all nine this season -- since he signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The addition of Neuzil could move Cam Jurgens, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via a trade in October, back to his more natural guard position from center where he's started since being acquired by Baltimore.

Vorhees, 27, was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after tearing his ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine ahead of the draft. He's appeared in 37 games and made 22 starts over the past three seasons, including 17 starts in 2025.

The Falcons are likely to roll with backup center Corey Levin as their starter going forward. In addition to the trade, Atlanta released defensive end Drake Jackson from the practice squad and signed center Gus Hartwig and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to the practice squad.