Report: Broncos acquire LB Daiyan Henley from Chargers

The AFC West-leading Denver Broncos bolstered their defense just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline by acquiring linebacker Daiyan Henley from the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN reported.

The Broncos (7-2) gave up a fourth-round draft pick in 2027 and a fifth-round selection in 2028 to the Chargers, who have gone 0-8 to start the season.

Henley, 26, has 51 tackles with one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in eight games (all starts) this season. A top-five defense last season, the Chargers have slipped to 21st this season with 343.3 yards allowed per game.

Henley was a third-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2023. The Los Angeles native has 317 tackles with four interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 56 career games (41 starts).

Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal and was in line to become a free agent at the end of the season.