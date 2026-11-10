Report: Dolphins DT Zach Sieler (biceps) out for season

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler will undergo season-ending surgery on his ruptured biceps, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Sieler was hurt on the first play of Miami's 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He played the rest of the game with the injury, which is expected to require a five-to-six month recovery process.

Signed to a three-year, $67.75 million contract extension in August 2025, Sieler recorded 24 tackles and two sacks in eight games (eight starts) this season.

Sieler, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He joined the Dolphins in 2019 and posted back-to-back seasons with 10 sacks in 2023 and 2024.

Sieler has totaled 381 tackles and 37.5 sacks with five forced fumbles and two interceptions in 116 career games (90 starts) with the Ravens and Dolphins.