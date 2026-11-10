Report: Falcons signing K Jake Moody off Ravens' practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons are signing Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and releasing fellow kicker Nick Folk, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

Moody, 26, made his Ravens debut last Thursday and kicked a 53-yard field goal and an extra point in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 2023 third-round draft pick has made 78.3% of his field goals (65 of 83) and 97.3% of his extra points (108 of 111) in 41 career games with the San Francisco 49ers (2023-25), Chicago Bears (2025), Washington Commanders (2025) and Ravens.

Folk, 42, missed his fifth field-goal attempt of the season, a 38-yarder, in Atlanta's 34-17 loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. The 19-year veteran has made 13 of 18 field goals and 17 of 18 PATs in nine games this season with the Falcons, his sixth NFL team.