Report: Oregon State re-signs QB Braden Atkinson

Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson, who leads the nation in passing yards, has signed a deal to return to the Beavers in 2027, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The sophomore signal-caller ranks first in the FBS in passing yards (3,169) and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes (25) with only three interceptions in nine games.

A Raleigh, N.C., native, Atkinson transferred to Oregon State after winning the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman player in the FCS last season at Mercer. He threw for 3,611 yards and 34 TDs in 11 games before entering the portal.

Atkinson is dealing with a hand injury and head coach JaMarcus Shephard said he "hopefully" will play Saturday when Oregon State (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) visits No. 25 Boise State (8-1, 5-0).

The Beavers re-signed star wide receiver Jesse Legree earlier this season. The freshman leads the country with 1,209 receiving yards and is tied for the lead in touchdown catches (14) with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.