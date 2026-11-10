Reports: Bengals acquire DE Arnold Ebiketie from Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, multiple outlets reported.

The Eagles are receiving a 2027 sixth-round draft pick in exchange, according to NFL Network.

Ebiketie, 27, has played in nine games (no starts) at outside linebacker in his first season with the Eagles, logging 25 tackles while playing nearly half of the team's defensive snaps.

A second-round pick by Atlanta out of Penn State in 2022, Ebiketie has collected 16.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, 154 tackles and four forced fumbles in 76 career games (12 starts) for the Falcons (2022-25) and Eagles.

Philadelphia (2-7) is on a seven-game losing streak and building future draft capital. The Eagles dealt defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and have 10 picks in the first two rounds over the next three years.

Cincinnati (6-2) is on a four-game winning streak and shares the AFC North lead with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2022.