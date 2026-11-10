Reports: Bills to acquire S Amani Hooker from Titans

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their secondary by acquiring safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans in the hours before the trade deadline on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Buffalo is reportedly sending a second-round pick to Tennessee while receiving a fifth-round pick along with Hooker, who is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions this season. The Bills improved to an AFC-best 7-1 with their 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, despite the fact they rank 29th in the NFL in passing defense (238.8 yards allowed per game).

Hooker, 28, has matched his career high in interceptions in seven games (all starts) this season. He also has 52 tackles, one tackle for loss and six pass breakups.

Since Tennessee drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hooker has played in 103 games (74 starts) while recording 468 tackles, 17 interceptions, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 45 pass breakups.

He's the second defensive captain Tennessee has traded this season. The Titans previously shipped All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 29 for a pair of first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick.