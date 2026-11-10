Rutgers retaining Greg Schiano despite 2-7 season

Rutgers is retaining football coach Greg Schiano for 2027 despite a disappointing 2026 season, athletic director Keli Zinn said Tuesday.

The Scarlet Knights (2-7, 1-5 Big Ten) are on a three-game losing streak with three games left on the schedule.

"Our 2026 football season has fallen well below our expectations and has understandably led to frustration from our passionate fans and supporters," Zinn said in a news release. "As your Director of Athletics and as a competitor at heart, I feel those same emotions. Our results are not acceptable for the expectations we have for our football program and for the athletics program we are building.

"However, I also have an obligation to make decisions that serve the best long-term interests of Rutgers University. There are several factors that go into decisions regarding the hiring and retention of head coaches in all of our sports, especially football and basketball. After weighing all factors, and consulting with University leadership, Head Coach Greg Schiano will be returning in 2027. Let me be very clear: this decision is not reflective of a lowering of standards or an indication that everything is fine. It is not.

"This is instead a reflection of my belief that we have an opportunity to make meaningful changes that will strengthen our roster and better position our program to compete and win at a higher level. Coach and I have met repeatedly to discuss the future and I am encouraged by the plan he has developed, and we have a clear understanding of what can best position us for success next season. While we both recognize that plans alone do not produce wins, we share in a belief that necessary changes will help deliver the competitive results we all expect for our football program."

Rutgers is 101-115 in two stints with Schiano on the sideline (2001-11, 2020-present). His teams are 6-3 in bowl games.

Schiano, 60, is the school's all-time winningest coach. After leaving Rutgers to become head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13, he returned to the Piscataway, N.J., school in December 2019.

Schiano is earning $6.75 million this season on a contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. According to reports, his buyout after this season is approximately $18 million, which drops to $11.7 million after the 2027 season and $5.9 million after the 2028 campaign.

The Scarlet Knights host Nebraska (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday before finishing with games at Penn State (Nov. 21) and at home against Michigan State (Nov. 28).

"I believe deeply in what is possible at Rutgers," Zinn concluded. "I remain committed to building an athletics department that our student-athletes, coaches, university, donors, corporate partners, alumni, and fans can be proud of. That includes our football program. I know our fans are tired of hearing about what Rutgers Football can become. You want to see results and it's our responsibility to make sure we deliver."