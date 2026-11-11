Cardinals call on rookie Carson Beck as third starting QB in three games

Rookie Carson Beck was the No. 3 quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals three weeks ago.

Last week, he was No. 2 behind Gardner Minshew II in Seattle.

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Beck will be the starter for Arizona when head coach Mike LaFleur tries to beat his former team for the second time this season.

"Yeah, I mean it's not like it's the difference between a wing-T offense and a spread offense," LaFleur said. "Foundationally, we're going to do a lot of the similar stuff. A lot of the stuff that Carson likes, and is good at, is the same stuff that Gardner likes. They like this system, and so that's not a hard one."

Beck, the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2026 draft, is untested in the regular season. The 23-year-old has a strong resume with a national championship at Georgia and a runner-up finish at Miami last season. LaFleur said he's confident Beck is "ready to roll."

"I know this isn't too big for him," LaFleur said. "... Go have some fun, man. Go let it sling."

Minshew is out with a likely season-ending elbow injury. He was elevated to the starter role for one game after guiding the Cardinals to a comeback win in overtime at Dallas. Arizona trailed in that game 17-3 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

Brissett, the Cardinals' starter for the first eight games of the season, was traded to the Baltimore Ravens last week.