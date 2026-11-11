Chiefs sticking with struggling K Harrison Butker this week

Head coach Andy Reid said the Kansas City Chiefs are not making a kicking change this week despite the ongoing struggles of Harrison Butker.

Following Butker's NFL-leading seventh missed field goal of the season in last week's win against the New York Jets, Reid initially said he wasn't sure who would handle kicking duties in this Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Two weeks ago, Kansas City signed longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to the practice squad. The five-time All-Pro has not played in the NFL since 2024. He served a 10-week suspension last season after 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area accused him of sexual misconduct. Tucker denied the allegations.

Butker was booed at Arrowhead Stadium when he missed a 51-yard attempt just before halftime in the 35-12 victory against the Jets. He initially missed a kick from 56 yards before a Jets offside penalty moved the ball 5 yards closer.

Since the start of last season, Butker has missed 17 kicks -- 12 field-goal tries and five extra-point attempts.

Butker, 31, has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs since making his NFL debut with the team in 2017. He ranks third in team history with 263 made field goals, trailing Nick Lowery (329) and Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud (279).

Tucker, 36, ranks second in NFL history in field-goal percentage, making 417 of 468 attempts (89.1%) over 13 seasons with the Ravens. He hit just 73.3% of his field-goal attempts (22 of 30) in 2024 and was 11 of 19 on kicks of 40 yards or longer.