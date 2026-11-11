Everything going Bills' way as they prepare for struggling Jets

The Buffalo Bills own the best record in the AFC, boast a four-game winning streak and welcome a key acquisition brought in at the trade deadline.

Making things even better for the Bills? They face the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. -- an AFC East rival they have beaten in the past five meetings and 10 of the past 12.

The Bills (7-1) aren't resting on their laurels and acquired safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. The eighth-year veteran shares the NFL lead with five interceptions.

"The belief is there. Going out and adding the guy who leads our league in interceptions is something anybody would be happy about," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. "Our front office did what they did, and we're extremely happy to have him."

Hooker adds more talent to a defensive unit that allowed just 16 points total over the past two games. On Monday night, the Bills gave up just 178 yards and nine first downs while forcing three turnovers during a 23-6 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Hooker insisted Wednesday that he would be able to play Sunday against the Jets.

"At the end of the day, it's football," Hooker said. "Every team runs Cover 4. Every team runs Cover 2 and Cover 3. So it's really just about terminology and what they call different things and how they play certain looks.

"I'm going to play on Sunday. I'll be ready to go."

Allen passed for 234 yards and James Cook III rushed for 107 yards against the Vikings. Cook ranks fifth in the NFL with 814 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Jets (2-7) have lost four consecutive games after being routed 35-12 on Sunday by the host Kansas City Chiefs. New York trailed 14-12 at halftime before being dominated in the second half.

The Jets matched their season low for points while surrendering their second-highest output. New York had just 229 yards and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times.

"There's a number of things that we've got to fix and get better at, but we feel like we're right on the cusp of trying to break through," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said. "We're going to do everything we can to do that. That's my responsibility. ... I just have to continue to really look hard at what we're doing to get us over that hump to start winning these games."

New York is 5-21 in 1 1/2 seasons under Glenn, and speculation about his future is heating up.

"Listen, we're not going to hide from the fact that we're 2-7," Glenn said. "We own that, but, man, we're still working our asses off to make sure we fix that."

Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who intercepted 41 passes during his 15-year playing career, but his Jets haven't had the same zeal for picks.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception in Week 4 of this season remains New York's lone pick during Glenn's 26 games at the helm.

However, rookie No. 2 overall pick David Bailey has displayed a knack for forcing fumbles. The edge rusher shares the NFL lead with five forced fumbles and also is tied for fourth with 7.5 sacks.

"There's a lot of things you can point to," Bailey said of his prowess. "Being keen on the details is really what it comes down to."

Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (concussion) was limited in practice on Wednesday but is on pace to play after missing the Kansas City game. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) both missed the Wednesday workout.

Two days after missing the win at Minnesota, Bills star left tackle Dion Dawkins (rib) was a limited participant at the team's walkthrough. Right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (ankle) were among other Buffalo players who were limited on Wednesday.