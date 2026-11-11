Jaguars showcase deadline additions, visit newly depleted, last-place Titans

At an NFL trade deadline that didn't leave much of a wake, the Jacksonville Jaguars made far and away the biggest splash.

Jacksonville added safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. All three could debut Sunday when the Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

While some may view the deals as a signal the team is all in, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone does not.

"I think the idea that this is an all-in move isn't necessarily how I characterize it," Gladstone said. "I characterize it as getting better as a football team and prioritizing getting better as a football team."

Mind you, the defense hasn't been a liability for Jacksonville (6-2), ranking first in the league in turnover margin (plus-nine), second in scoring defense (15.1 points per game allowed) and 10th in total defense (318.3 yards per game allowed).

Season-ending injuries to starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (torn quadriceps) and safety Eric Murray (elbow) depleted the unit a bit. However, the trades could provide not only replacements but also upgrades.

The message the Jaguars are sending is that winning the AFC South -- which they lead by three games -- isn't the goal. Jacksonville intends to chase the No. 1 seed in the AFC, sitting just one game back of the 7-1 Buffalo Bills in a crowded race coming off back-to-back lopsided wins against the Colts and Ravens.

"Huge for us to be able to continue to add to our already talented roster and competitive group," Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said. " ... I think it's a pretty cool message, and I think the players received it loud and clear."

The Titans (1-7) represent, on paper, a chance at a third straight blowout win for Jacksonville. But Tennessee's record betrays a team that has been playing better and is coming off a bye week.

After failing to score more than 20 points in any of their first five games -- all losses -- the Titans have scored 24-plus in each of their last three.

That includes a season-high 36 points in their overtime loss at the Bengals last time out Nov. 1. Second-year quarterback Cam Ward has played a role in that offensive surge. After struggling at times to live up to the hype of being No. 1 overall pick, he threw for a career-high 304 yards and a season-high two touchdowns against Cincinnati.

"I think when I'm playing at a high level (with good mechanics), I can put the ball wherever I want to," Ward said. "Whether it's with velocity or less velocity on the football. And then just continue to work on my timing with different receivers on different routes."

Tennessee was a seller at the deadline, shipping safety Amani Hooker to Buffalo on Tuesday and bidding farewell to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a shocking deal with the Chicago Bears.

Simmons has All-Pro credentials and 22 total sacks the past three seasons, including 6.0 in 2026.

Hooker, who was in his eighth season with the Titans, is having a career year with a league-high-tying five interceptions.

"It's big," Titans coach Robert Saleh said of the loss of Hooker. "He's such a tremendous athlete, tremendous person. He's a ballhawk. ... He knows how to play the game at a different level. He's like another coach on the football field."

Tennessee did retain running back Tony Pollard, who is on pace for a third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season for the Titans with 595 yards and six touchdowns.

For Jacksonville, Bates and Davis sat out practice Wednesday due to rest, while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) and defensive end Travon Walker (rib) also were sidelined. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was among five players limited at practice.

Tennessee was without running back Tyjae Spears (knee), wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), guard Peter Skoronski (hamstring) and linebackers Cody Barton (concussion) and Anthony Hill Jr. (neck) at Wednesday's practice.