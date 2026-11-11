Miami (OH) flagged for distracting kicker on FG attempt

Miami (Ohio) drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tuesday night after displaying multiple images of goalposts on a video screen behind the actual uprights while Ohio was attempting a field goal.

The bizarre incident occurred with six seconds left in the first half and Bobcats kicker Brack Peacock missed a 34-yard attempt. After the penalty moved the ball to the 8-yard line, Ohio attempted a pass that was broken up by the RedHawks.

Weekday MACtion never disappoints?? Miami (OH) drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for adding extra goalposts to the video board. https://t.co/cj1IrYiUBi — OutKick (@Outkick) November 11, 2026

"There were depictions of the field goal uprights on the scoreboard," the referee announced. "That is a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against Miami. Half the distance to the goal, automatic first down."

The play violated NCAA rule 9-2-1 under unsportsmanlike conduct, according to The Athletic.

"Persons subject to the rules, including bands and audio/video/lighting systems operators, shall not create any noise or distraction that prohibits a team from hearing its signals or obstructs play," the rule reads.

Miami (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) scored 34 unanswered points to rally for a 34-17 victory against Ohio (7-3, 5-1).