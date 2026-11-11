Miami (OH) flagged for distracting kicker on FG attempt (College Football)

Jeff Hanisch

Aug 28, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Miami (OH) RedHawks helmet on the sidelines prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

College Football

Miami (OH) flagged for distracting kicker on FG attempt

By Field Level Media

Nov 11, 20263 hours ago

Miami (Ohio) drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tuesday night after displaying multiple images of goalposts on a video screen behind the actual uprights while Ohio was attempting a field goal.

The bizarre incident occurred with six seconds left in the first half and Bobcats kicker Brack Peacock missed a 34-yard attempt. After the penalty moved the ball to the 8-yard line, Ohio attempted a pass that was broken up by the RedHawks.

"There were depictions of the field goal uprights on the scoreboard," the referee announced. "That is a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against Miami. Half the distance to the goal, automatic first down."

The play violated NCAA rule 9-2-1 under unsportsmanlike conduct, according to The Athletic.

"Persons subject to the rules, including bands and audio/video/lighting systems operators, shall not create any noise or distraction that prohibits a team from hearing its signals or obstructs play," the rule reads.

Miami (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) scored 34 unanswered points to rally for a 34-17 victory against Ohio (7-3, 5-1).

--Field Level Media

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