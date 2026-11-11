No. 10 BYU very much alive in CFP, turns to pressing business vs. Baylor

Two losses in three games barely put a dent in BYU's College Football Playoff chances.

The No. 10 Cougars (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) squarely are in the CFP picture heading into a showdown with Baylor in Provo on Saturday. The key shift for BYU is a dramatic reduction in the team's margin for error. A third regular-season loss certainly would eliminate BYU from earning a CFP bid and Big 12 title shot.

Bouncing back from last week's 28-20 loss to No. 2 Utah is critical.

"We can't let the Utah loss linger into (this) week, but what we can do is use it as motivation to get better," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

The Cougars had chances to earn their fourth straight win over the Utes, rallying from an early 14-point deficit to take a 20-14 halftime lead. Things unraveled after halftime. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw four interceptions. Two of those picks came in the end zone on BYU's final two drives, denying the Cougars a chance to tie and force overtime.

Bachmeier completed just six passes after halftime in a shocking reversal after he racked up 213 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half.

He faced intense defensive pressure with LJ Martin limited to just 19 yards on seven carries in his first game back after suffering a high ankle sprain against TCU in early October. Sitake said Martin will be more involved against Baylor this week.

He came away feeling encouraged by his team's effort against Utah, even if the result on the scoreboard didn't go BYU's way.

"Obviously, we didn't come away with the victory, but I am really proud of the way the guys played," Sitake said. "We can build on things we saw on film, and I am looking forward to seeing how the team responds from that game."

Baylor could offer the Cougars a tougher test than what seemed possible in October.

The Bears (6-3, 4-2) have now won two straight games since firing Dave Aranda after rallying for a 42-31 victory over Iowa State. DJ Lagway showcased his full range as a dual-threat playmaker. He threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns while adding 119 yards and another score on the ground.

Baylor's offense has come alive over the past two games. The Bears averaged 41.5 points and 463.0 yards in their wins over UCF and Iowa State.

Can Baylor also impose its will on a much tougher BYU defense? Facing the Cougars will offer a good measuring stick to see if the Bears' winning ways are temporary or permanent.

"It's got to be in the players' souls. They have to believe that (they can win)," interim Baylor coach Joe Klanderman said. "It's one thing to say that. It's another thing for those guys to go out there and believe that. We'll see how that manifests itself on Saturday when we step onto that field. If our guys really have that look in their eye like we can get this thing done, then we'll know we're turning a corner. If they look catatonic, then maybe we haven't turned that corner yet."

This is the sixth meeting between the two Big 12 foes. BYU leads the series 3-2.