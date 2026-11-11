No. 17 South Carolina carries late-season surge into Arkansas

With quarterback LaNorris Sellers expected to play despite an ankle injury, No. 17 South Carolina will look to extend its four-game winning streak Saturday night when it visits Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

Coach Shane Beamer, who was under serious heat to produce after his team lost its first three Southeastern Conference games, has watched his group manage four straight victories after a 35-34 home loss to Kentucky on Oct. 3.

Beamer has engineered a similar turnaround before, leading South Carolina on a six-game winning streak to close the 2024 regular season.

In 2024, South Carolina was 3-3 after a 27-25 defeat at No. 7 Alabama, then rebounded to enter the CFP discussion, though the third loss proved too much.

The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) saw Sellers injure his ankle in the second quarter of Saturday's 17-9 home victory over Texas A&M. He returned after undergoing X-rays at halftime and sealed the win with a hobbling 41-yard touchdown run with 1:19 remaining.

The 2024 SEC Coach of the Year said Sunday night that Sellers would play and reiterated so during Tuesday's update.

"Gave you one Sunday night, and nothing has changed since Sunday night," Beamer said curtly. "We've got an injury report that comes out tomorrow night."

He sees a group of Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5) playing much better.

"You guys just look at scores and records and make up your own conclusions," he said. "Just watch the tape."

Arkansas played well in the first half Saturday and led 10-3 at halftime, but was outscored by 10 points in the second half in a 26-23 loss at Auburn.

Arkansas allowed 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, including eight tackles for loss and five sacks in the second half. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown also passed for 180 yards, rushed for 120 yards and had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

It does not get any easier if a healthy Sellers comes to Fayetteville as the programs meet for the first time since 2022.

Like Brown, Sellers presents a dual-threat challenge with his ability to extend plays and make significant gains as a runner.

The Florence, S.C., native has connected on 62.8% of his passes for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions (142.5 rating). He has rushed for 637 yards (6.1 per carry) and seven scores.

On the Arkansas side, first-year starting quarterback KJ Jackson has experienced an up-and-down season. He dipped below the 50.0 percent mark for only the second time this season by completing 14 of 30 passes for 180 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to Auburn.

First-year Gamecocks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles ran Arkansas' offense and quarterbacks from 2020 to 2022, including the 44-30 win by the Razorbacks in the last meeting.

"They spread it around and go up-tempo, but (Sellers) is their leading rusher and is obviously dynamic," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "He can throw in the pocket and make any throw out there -- on the run or run it himself."

The first-year coach cited wide receiver Nyck Harbor's freakish athleticism and an NFL-caliber defensive line featuring likely future first-rounder Dylan Stewart as problems.

"They've got some explosive playmakers," added Silverfield. "I've talked to quite a few NFL scouts that've come through here and they said, by far and away, South Carolina arguably has one of the best rosters in college football."