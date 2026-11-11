No. 20 Ohio State's ranked streak in danger vs. Northwestern

Since the College Football Playoff rankings began in 2014, Ohio State has never been outside the Top 25.

But with the program now on its first multi-game regular-season losing streak since 2011, the No. 20 Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will need to beat Northwestern on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, if they want to maintain that streak.

Since Julian Sayin sustained an elbow injury against Indiana, the Buckeyes' scoring has fallen off, scoring 46 combined points in the last two losses against Southern California and Oregon.

Other areas of the team, though, may be letting the team down even more. A defense which was allowing 13.4 points per game through Ohio State's 6-1 start has surrendered 71 points during the losing streak.

The Oregon loss saw the Buckeyes outscored 41-14 over the final three quarters after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

"The explosive plays, to me, the last two weeks have been glaring, and it's put us in a bad spot," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of the defensive issues. "I think there's several factors that have led to that."

Special teams also have been an issue. The Buckeyes gave up a critical fake punt conversion against Oregon, resulting in first-year special teams coordinator Robby Discher being fired Monday.

Ohio State will be sticking with freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback. He threw for a career-high 360 yards and two touchdowns last week, bringing his totals to 823 yards, five TDs and three interceptions in five games (two starts).

"We're just going to do whatever we can to win the game, what gives us the best chance to win the game," Day said of the QB decision. "Tavien (St. Clair) is one snap away. ... If we can continue to improve in practice and build enough trust within practice and we feel like he gives the best chance to win, we'll make that move. We're not at that point right now."

The one thing Sayin's injury didn't derail is star wideout Jeremiah Smith. He has 216 yards and two TD catches in the last two games, giving him 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, second and first, respectively, nationally among receivers.

"Jeremiah Smith, I would argue, is the best player in college football," Northwestern coach David Braun said. "It's an incredible challenge that he presents defensively."

The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) have their own problems to sort out. Since they were ranked 20th in the AP poll two weeks ago, they've lost back-to-back games after a 24-10 home loss to Iowa Saturday.

Northwestern was also without its starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, in its last game due to an upper-body injury. Nicco Marchiol made his first start at Northwestern, throwing for 181 yards and one TD while also rushing for a team-high 52 yards.

Chiles, though, could be in line to return as soon as this week.

The Wildcats' defense has had its own problems, ranking 12th in passing defense (216.1 yards per game allowed). Last week against Iowa, the run game was the problem, however, with the Hawkeyes rushing for 170 yards.

In theory, this should be as prime an opportunity as Northwestern will have to snap its 11-game losing streak against Ohio State.

But Braun knows that is far easier said than done.

"We don't want to fall into the trap of looking at Ohio State's record and thinking that they're primed for what some would view as a so-called upset," Braun said. " ... It's being objective on what does this need to look like to plan to go into Columbus and expect to bring a win back."