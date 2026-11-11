No. 5 Notre Dame wary of letdown against Boston College

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman would like to think that his players are immune to letdown performances.

However, Freeman is human, and so are his players. He knows that some level of risk exists that No. 5 Notre Dame could play with less intensity when it kicks off against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Last week, the Fighting Irish (8-1) knocked off then-No. 1 Miami for a signature win. The victory helped Notre Dame jump six spots ahead in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

"It's easy to say that's not going to be us, but it's a real thing," Freeman said of his team potentially slipping up. "If you do enough studying on it, there's an issue after big wins and teams having letdowns the next week."

Freeman looked deeper into teams that experienced letdown performances and what those programs' coaches said after the follow-up losses.

"It's very common themes," Freeman said. "It's, 'We weren't disciplined. We didn't have a great week of prep. We're not mature.'"

That helped inform Freeman's approach to practice this week ahead of Notre Dame's meeting with the Eagles (4-5).

"It's our job as coaches to make sure we're prepared," Freeman said. "You don't blame the players. You mandate that we prepare in a way that doesn't allow us to have a letdown. When I say a letdown, I'm not talking (about the) outcome of the game, I'm talking about performance in the way you play."

Meanwhile, Boston College will look to play the role of spoiler as it visits Notre Dame Stadium. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses against Duke and Florida State after winning their previous two games against Pitt and Georgia Tech.

Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie has passed for 1,616 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has rushed for a team-high 676 yards and five scores on 145 carries.

The Eagles' top passing target is Javarius Green, who has 31 catches for 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Notre Dame is led by CJ Carr, who has thrown for 2,168 yards and 21 touchdowns with one interception. Nolan James Jr. has rushed for a team-high 571 yards and nine touchdowns on 106 carries, and Jordan Faison has 44 catches for 574 yards and five scores.

On defense, Boubacar Traore leads Notre Dame with four sacks. The Eagles' top pass rushers are E'Lla Boykin and Demetrius Ballard with 4.5 sacks apiece.

Boston College coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged that his defense faces a difficult test against Carr.

"Tough, tough," O'Brien said when asked to describe going up against the Notre Dame QB. "I mean, it's very tough. ... He's an excellent, excellent quarterback. A lot of respect for him, his family. I know the background of all of it.

"Just an incredible football family, and he's a great player. It's going to be a big challenge."

This will be the 28th all-time meeting between the programs. Notre Dame leads the series 18-9 and has won 10 straight matchups, though one of those results was vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Last November, the Fighting Irish earned a 25-10 victory over the Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Mass.