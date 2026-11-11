Oklahoma brass: Brent Venables not on hot seat

The chair of Oklahoma's Board of Regents said head coach Brent Venables' job is not in jeopardy despite a 5-4 record.

"The board doesn't typically comment much on what's going on in the athletic department," Rick Nagel said Wednesday, per The Oklahoman. "That's maybe a smart thing. But I want to say this ... our head coach, Brent Venables, is not on the hot seat. There is no hot seat. We just extended his contract."

Venables, 55, is in his fifth season with the Sooners and has a 37-24 record that includes a 0-4 mark in bowl games.

Since moving from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024, Oklahoma is 21-14 with an 11-11 record in conference play.

The Sooners finished 10-3 last season after losing to Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Prior to this season, Venables received a six-year, $63 million extension that runs through the 2032 season. His buyout figure if he were fired without cause after this season is reportedly more than $50 million.

The Sooners (5-4, 3-3 SEC) have three games left in the regular season starting Saturday against No. 19 Ole Miss in Norman, Okla. They will host Texas A&M on Nov. 21 before visiting No. 22 Missouri on Nov. 28.