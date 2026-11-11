Report: After losing Jake Moody, Ravens sign K Riley Patterson

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to veteran Riley Patterson to fill their vacancy at kicker after losing Jake Moody to the Atlanta Falcons.

Baltimore is signing Patterson following a workout Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

Patterson is expected to handle kicking duties when the Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Patterson would become Baltimore's third kicker this season, a franchise first.

Tyler Loop opened the year with the job but was placed on injured reserve last week because of a right groin injury. Moody was elevated from the practice squad for Baltimore's loss to Jacksonville and made a 53-yard field goal and an extra point in his lone appearance.

The Ravens reportedly hoped to retain Moody, but the Falcons signed him off Baltimore's practice squad to replace Nick Folk.

Patterson, 27, began the season with the Miami Dolphins before being released Oct. 20. He converted 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 extra points in five games, with Miami's concerns centered largely on his performance on kickoffs.

He was considerably more efficient last season, making 27 of 29 attempts for a 93.1% success rate. Patterson has converted 97 of 112 field-goal attempts (86.6%) and 148 of 154 extra points during six NFL seasons.

The former Memphis kicker entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has appeared with Detroit, Jacksonville, Cleveland, the New York Jets, Atlanta and Miami.

Loop will miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return in Week 14, leaving Patterson with an opportunity to handle the job during a key stretch for the 4-5 Ravens.