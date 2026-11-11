Report: Giants inquired about Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

The New York Giants called the Atlanta Falcons to inquire about star running back Bijan Robinson before Tuesday's trade deadline, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The report said it is unknown whether the Giants actually made an offer for Robinson, who leads the NFL with 880 rushing yards through nine games. Multiple league sources characterized Robinson as untouchable as the face of the Falcons (3-6).

First-year New York coach John Harbaugh acknowledged about an hour before the deadline that he wanted to add a playmaker.

"I'd be excited ... for the right guy," he said. "My excitement level would be based on who the player is. You get the right player, then you're really excited. I wouldn't be excited for the not-right player. There's players you love and players you like. I would want a player that we love."

Robinson, 24, was drafted by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2025 All-Pro has accumulated 6,778 yards and 40 touchdowns from scrimmage in 60 games (59 starts).

The leading rusher for the Giants (5-2-1) is 2025 fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo with 418 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. Skattebo missed last Sunday's win in Philadelphia with a hamstring injury.