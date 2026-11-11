Rex Ryan accused of running over pedestrians' feet

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday in Nashville for allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians in his truck last week, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Ryan, 63, turned himself in on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants related to a Nov. 5 incident on the city's famed Broadway.

"The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue running over both victims' feet and making contact with one of the individual's legs," the police said in a statement.

"The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going, but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way where they waved down the driver (Ryan). They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. They took pictures of the truck's license plate (registered to Ryan) and the driver."

Ryan faces two charges each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information/render aid and failure to obey a traffic control signal. He was released from custody on a $6,000 bond early Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

Ryan compiled a 61-66 record as head coach of the New York Jets (2009-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16). He led the Jets to the AFC Championship games in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Ryan currently works as an analyst with ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" show.