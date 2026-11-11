Trades, injuries add layer of uncertainty for Dolphins, Colts

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins and remodeled Indianapolis Colts square off Sunday with significant recent changes impacting their rosters.

Miami (1-7), losers of back-to-back games after securing its lone win on Oct. 25 at the New York Jets, has been forced to change starting quarterbacks after placing Malik Willis (core muscle) on injured reserve.

Willis, who started each of the Dolphins' first eight games this season, may not need surgery. Regardless, the Dolphins expect him to miss at least a month.

Miami plans to start Kyle McCord, who will be making his first career start -- and taking his first career snap in the NFL.

McCord was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 and spent the entire season on their practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20 after the Eagles released him. The Packers traded McCord to the Dolphins for a 2028 sixth-round pick on Aug. 30.

McCord led FBS quarterbacks in completions (391), attempts (592) and passing yards (4,779) while throwing 34 touchdown passes and an Atlantic Coast Conference-high 12 interceptions for Syracuse in his final collegiate season in 2024.

"He has a strong arm. Stronger than you think. He sees it well. ..." Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. "He's decisive and aggressive ... He has a quiet confidence about himself."

McCord's insertion could provide a boost to one of the NFL's worst offenses. The Dolphins are 31st in the NFL with 126 points, ahead of only the winless Los Angeles Chargers (121).

Miami also ranks 30th in passing yards (1,318), 30th in first downs (129) and tied for 31st in passing touchdowns (6).

The Dolphins were dealt a big blow on defense Sunday when defensive tackle Zach Sieler suffered a season-ending ruptured biceps in their 19-9 home loss to the Detroit Lions. Sieler will need surgery. Miami signed Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to take Sieler's place on the roster.

The Colts (2-7) did not trade quarterback Daniel Jones or star running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline, but they did trade their top two receivers: Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers. Downs and Allen joined guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner as traded Indy starters amid a disappointing season.

Dealing away Downs and Allen presents a question of who will step up to become primary targets in the passing game. Tight end Tyler Warren figures to see more targets. It's uncertain whether wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) will return this season. He has been out since being injured in Week 2.

"He's still in the rehab process, and I'm not going to put a timetable on his return," Colts coach Shane Steichen said of Pierce.

Indianapolis has lost five in a row. The Colts do seemingly shift to a favorable schedule the rest of the way. Only three of its remaining opponents are currently in the NFL playoff picture.

Linebackers Jaylon Carlies (neck) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), safety AJ Haulcy (ankle), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (groin), long snapper Luke Rhodes (hamstring), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (knee) all sat out Wednesday's practice. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf) was limited. Taylor and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. took rest days.

Miami center Aaron Brewer (concussion protocol) and tight end Will Kacmarek (quad/knee) did not practice Wednesday. Edge Malik Herring (neck), receiver Chris Bell (knee), cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (knee) and long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder) were limited.