AFC North lead on the line as Bengals host Steelers

Sunday night's clash for first place in the AFC North between the host Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers pits two rivals rolling for different reasons.

Cincinnati is 6-2 largely because quarterback Joe Burrow is playing like an MVP. Pittsburgh has reached 6-2 behind a defense that's tied for fourth in the league in fewest points allowed per game (18.0) and tied for fourth in sacks (26).

"It's a really good team; they're on a four-game winning streak just like us, so they have a lot of confidence right now," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "They're playing at a high level. They're relatively healthy as far as an NFL season goes.

"And so, we've certainly got our work cut out for us and we've got to maintain that confidence that we've worked to establish and have a great week and get ready to go."

Cincinnati returns home after routing the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid a week ago. Burrow passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. He's just the fifth player in league history to account for at least four passing or rushing TDs in four straight games.

The NFL leader in touchdown passes with 23, Burrow has spread the wealth to wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (seven TD receptions) and Tee Higgins (six) along with tight end Mike Gesicki (six).

Pittsburgh arguably is envious of such production. While veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has kept the attack humming in his swan-song season, completing 60.8% of his passes with 13 TDs and six interceptions, the team did not pursue adding a wide receiver or offensive line depth before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy expressed confidence in the team's wide receiver depth beyond DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, who lead Pittsburgh with 33 and 32 receptions, respectively.

"Development of the passing game, it always starts with opportunities. That's where I spend the extra time, personally," McCarthy said. "Are we creating enough opportunities for our players -- whether space, formations, motions, matchups? ... And then with that, I just need our guys to keep working."

The Steelers had their bye in Week 9 and have been idle since a 27-6 home victory against Cleveland on Nov. 1. Pittsburgh collected eight sacks, with T.J. Watt contributing two and Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen adding 1 1/2 apiece.

Two Steelers were limited in practice Wednesday: Safety DeShon Elliot (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot). For the Bengals, guard Dylan Fairchild (pectoral) and cornerback DJ Turner II (ankle) were limited.

Both teams essentially stood pat at this week's trade deadline. On Wednesday, the Bengals' Taylor apologized on behalf of general manager Duke Tobin for a trade for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie that fell through.

Taylor emphasized that he wasn't concerned about other AFC contenders' deadline activity.

"I just worry about us and making sure we're our best on Sunday and the next team we will play after that."

Pittsburgh boasts the head-to-head tiebreaker with Cincinnati behind a 30-27 home win in Week 3.

Rodgers (292 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception) outdueled Burrow (282 yards, three TDs) while the Steelers also enjoyed a leg up in the kicking game.

Chris Boswell kicked three field goals to Evan McPherson's two, including a go-ahead 33-yarder with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Harmon secured the result with a strip sack of Burrow just inside Pittsburgh territory with under a minute to play.

Cincinnati has allowed 15 sacks, ninth fewest in the NFL.