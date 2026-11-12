Cardinals to throw Carson Beck at Rams' defense in quest for sweep

The Arizona Cardinals will be out to sling it more than wing it when they attempt to pull off a second victory over the Los Angeles Rams this season with a home game Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

To complete what would be a surprising double, the Cardinals (3-6) will enlist the help of their third quarterback in three weeks as rookie Carson Beck takes over following an injury to Gardner Minshew II on Sunday and the trade last week of Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens.

Beck has yet to play in an NFL game, but he did guide Georgia into the College Football Playoff two seasons ago before going down with an elbow injury and then led Miami into the CFP title game last season.

"I'm just looking forward more to just watching him go operate," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said. "Go play each play as its own. Learn, grow, grow within a game, grow within a series. I know this isn't too big for him. ... Go have some fun, man. Go let it sling."

Brissett led Arizona to an 18-16 road victory over Los Angeles on Oct. 18, when LaFleur used his knowledge of the Rams' offense against them. He was the offensive coordinator in L.A. the previous three seasons.

Brissett couldn't find the end zone that day, but he did enough to get the offense in position for six Chad Ryland field goals. Arizona's aggressive pass rush was able to disrupt the timing of Rams veteran quarterback Mathew Stafford.

Beck takes over an offense that enters 22nd in total yards at 318.0 per game and 26th in scoring with 19.8 points per game.

Adding to Beck's challenges is a Rams defensive line that will have Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald playing together for the second time. Last week, Garrett had three sacks and forced a fumble in his return from a knee injury in a 20-13 road victory over the Washington Commanders.

The Rams' offense was far from dynamic. Los Angeles (5-4) needed a 7-yard Puka Nacua touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to break a 13-13 tie. With under two minutes remaining, Nacua was stopped on a running play and ended up with MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee that will keep him "out for an extended period of time," head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Not only will Nacua be out on Sunday, but so will veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), who last played in the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals.

The Rams did not make a wide receiver addition at this week's trade deadline and will go into Sunday's game with Konata Mumpfield (11 receptions, 162 yards) as their most productive wideout.

Los Angeles put together late-season surges in 2023 and 2024 to become playoff-eligible, but rallying from a 2-4 start this season will have to come amid even more injury issues.

The Rams are without defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, while cornerback Jaylen Watson also is out. On Wednesday, tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring), cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and safety Kam Curl (toe) all missed practice. Avila is not expected to play.

That is in addition to a nagging elbow injury for Stafford that has appeared to affect his MVP form from a season ago.

"I gotta be able to manage the things that inevitably come up in the season," Stafford said. "Whatever the iteration is that gives us the best opportunity to move the ball and score, it's my job to master that."

For the Cardinals, offensive linemen Hjalte Froholdt (concussion) and Jon Gaines II (ankle) missed practice, as did defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe/ankle) and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (knee/ankle).