Jonathan Taylor on still being a Colt: 'I know they have a vision and a plan'

Jonathan Taylor is keeping the faith after he was retained by the Indianapolis Colts through the trade deadline this week.

The team shipped off a number of standout players, including guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, but elected to hold onto their star running back despite a 2-7 start which will almost definitely lead to missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

"That's way above my pay grade. Those are some hard decisions that you have to make," Taylor said Thursday when asked his thoughts on the decision. "I'm glad I don't have to make those decisions. I'm glad I just have to come in here and make sure I'm at my best each and every single day for my coaches and my teammates. I would hate to be in that situation. I know that they have a vision and a plan for it, and right now, we just got to execute.

"The best thing that's going to help us is executing and going out and getting a win versus Miami. Moves have already been made. It's time to go win versus Miami, baby."

Taylor, 27, has made three Pro Bowls and made one first-team All-Pro team since Indianapolis drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His 8,254 rushing yards since he entered the league are second-most behind only Derrick Henry. He's also amassed 77 rushing touchdowns.

After Taylor led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last season, he has 656 yards and eight touchdowns this season. However, he has just 69 yards and no scores over the last two games as the Colts' losing streak reached five games.

He signed a two-year, $44 million extension with Indianapolis before this season, putting him under contract through the 2028 season.