Niners have been rolling, while Cowboys seek consistency

Keenan Allen is thrilled to join the San Francisco 49ers in time for a playoff push.

Allen is expected to make his team debut when San Francisco (7-1) visits the Dallas Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers are coming off a 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. San Francisco won its first six games of the season before losing to the Atlanta Falcons and rebounding against Las Vegas.

Now comes an opportunity for the 49ers, including Allen, to build another winning streak. San Francisco acquired Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, from the Indianapolis Colts before this week's trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

"I get a little boost in the way I feel coming into the building," said Allen, 34. "Just being a part of the guys, it's a hell of a locker room. Obviously, these guys have accomplished so much in the past years. ... I'm running on just pure energy right now."

Dallas will try to spoil the good feelings for Allen and the 49ers. The Cowboys are going for back-to-back wins for the first time this season after knocking off the host Colts 27-23 last Sunday.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. CeeDee Lamb had 10 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown, and Javonte Williams carried the ball 20 times for 101 yards and a score.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week that tight end Jake Ferguson and second-string running back Tyler Goodson will be out for multiple weeks because of injuries. Both players sustained knee injuries last weekend against Indianapolis.

"A lot of these guys, they play on adrenaline, and (Goodson) is a guy that has been incredible for us the last two weeks," Schottenheimer said. "And these guys, they want to tough it out. They care. They want to win. They want to do whatever it takes."

Schottenheimer said further testing revealed injuries that will keep both players sidelined.

Brock Purdy leads San Francisco's offense, and he has passed for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions this season. He has posted a passer rating of 109.8.

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns on 102 carries to lead the 49ers in all three categories. Tight end George Kittle is the team's top passing target with 38 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns.

For Dallas, Prescott has passed for 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions with a passer rating of 95.3. He also has rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Williams has rushed for a team-high 629 yards and nine touchdowns for Dallas. Lamb leads the team with 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cowboys were relatively quiet ahead of the trade deadline. Schottenheimer said he and the rest of the organization are fine with that approach.

"I'm very comfortable in our team," Schottenheimer said. "I think the heart of these guys, the way that they've shown that they can perform, we just have to be more consistent in that performance."

The Cowboys are 1-3 at home this season. The 49ers are 2-1 on the road.