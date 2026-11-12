Report: Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy (shoulder) out for season

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, On3 reported on Thursday.

Lacy has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Oklahoma, his third consecutive missed game for the No. 19 Rebels (6-3, 4-3 SEC).

The junior dislocated his left shoulder Oct. 24 in a loss at Texas. He finishes with 78 carries for 388 yards and five touchdowns in six games.

Lacy earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors in 2025 after rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first year in Oxford. He played his freshman season at Missouri in 2024.

Makhi Frazier (365 yards, no touchdowns) and Shekai Mills-Knight (165 yards, three TDs) have been handling the rushing load in Lacy's absence.