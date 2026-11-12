Reports: Florida returning to QB Aaron Philo against No. 11 Kentucky

Florida is expected to return to Aaron Philo at starting quarterback on Saturday in its road game against No. 11 Kentucky, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Gators coach Jon Sumrall started Tramell Jones Jr. last Saturday in a 23-7 loss to Oklahoma and was not pleased with the results: 10-of-22 passing for 133 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Jones gained seven rushing yards on 11 carries.

"Didn't think we played well enough at quarterback on Saturday," Sumrall said in his Monday meeting with the media. "Two interceptions and just some missed opportunities I felt like we weren't able to capitalize on."

Florida (5-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference), started the season at 4-0 under Philo, who led the Gators to two victories over SEC opponents. But following back-to-back routs at the hands of SEC foes Missouri (45-17) on Oct. 3 and South Carolina (38-19) on Oct. 10, Philo missed the Texas win with an injury and then was pulled from a 27-8 loss to rival Georgia on Oct. 31 after throwing for just 26 yards and two interceptions. Jones replaced him.

Against conference competition, Philo is 110-of-156 passing for 850 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Overall, he has 1,367 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

After Philo engineered a 52-28 drubbing of Ole Miss on Sept. 26, Florida ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll. The Gators have lost four of their five games since and are unranked.